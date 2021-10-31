WABnetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $104,453.20 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $104,453.20 and approximately $45.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

