Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce sales of $151.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $158.80 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $380.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $570.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.58 million to $575.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.68. 235,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. Ecovyst has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

