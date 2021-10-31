$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 375,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

