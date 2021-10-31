Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 57.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 26,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

