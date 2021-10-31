Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 59.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of UTG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 256,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,768. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.