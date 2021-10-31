Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

