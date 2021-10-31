CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The company has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.12 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

