$47.56 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report sales of $47.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.39 million and the highest is $47.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $183.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SEMrush.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of SEMR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 155,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,262. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 516,411 shares of company stock worth $12,138,418.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

