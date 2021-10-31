Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report sales of $22.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

