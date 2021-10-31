Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,583.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $382.23 or 0.00620913 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $50,583.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,747 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

