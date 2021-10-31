Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $51.04 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.04 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.51 or 0.07007147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,974,551 coins and its circulating supply is 332,711,053 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

