American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,512. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $520.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.08.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

