Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAURY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.47. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.