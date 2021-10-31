Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KWHIY remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
