Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KWHIY remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.11. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

