Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NCMGY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

