$41.43 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report sales of $41.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $46.11 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $168.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $176.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.26. 54,158,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,296,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

