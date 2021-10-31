Caspian Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Caspian has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $31,226.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00224953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.