Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.71. 352,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,787. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.