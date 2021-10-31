Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and $2.08 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00069749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.18 or 1.00056215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.63 or 0.06946114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

