The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.780-$1.780 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TBBK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

