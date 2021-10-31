Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Decreases By 48.0%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 45,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

