DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 48.5% in October

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:KSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.