BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 38.4% in October

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $5,339,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.43. 92,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,310. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

