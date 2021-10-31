Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.27. 5,218,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

