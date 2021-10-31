WorkQuest Token (WQT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,163.00

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $384,530.24 and $1,163.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,234,004 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

