Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Hits $9.06 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $1.23 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,472.46 or 0.99744729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.07 or 0.06930204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

