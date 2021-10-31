$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce $138.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $98.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $677.15 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.01. 978,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.