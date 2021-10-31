$184.11 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $184.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $714.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $722.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

ACEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACEL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 365,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.