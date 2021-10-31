Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 5,668,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

