Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $336.46 million and approximately $68.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

