Kadena Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.81 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $19.81 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00010986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00069917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,472.46 or 0.99744729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.07 or 0.06930204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,273,442 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

