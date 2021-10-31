CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE remained flat at $$30.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,089. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.