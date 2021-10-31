Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in October

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 1,034,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.3 days.

KHOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kahoot! ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KHOTF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 11,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,364. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

