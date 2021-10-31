National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $64.08. 352,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,767. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

