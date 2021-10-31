Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Short Interest Up 61.5% in October

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Motive Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Motive Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOTV remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. 84,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Motive Capital has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.