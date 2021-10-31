SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.17-1.25 EPS.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.33.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

