ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.28 million and $80,041.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 101.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,113,320 coins and its circulating supply is 30,833,881 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

