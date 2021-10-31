Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.41). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $193,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

