Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.88 billion and $488.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.18 or 0.00073465 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00104734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,290.44 or 0.99660997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.24 or 0.06941975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,212,371 coins and its circulating supply is 174,431,259 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { "width": 600, "height": 400, "symbol": "ICPUSD", "interval": "D", "timezone": "Etc/UTC", "theme": "Light", "style": "1", "locale": "en", "toolbar_bg": "#f1f3f6", "enable_publishing": false, "allow_symbol_change": true, "referral_id": "2588"} );

