PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PMVC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.