Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,675,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,780,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $59,823,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. 765,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $82.58 and a 52 week high of $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

