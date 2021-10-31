Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Declines By 54.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTPG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

YTPG remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,261. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

