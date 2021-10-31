Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $47.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.88. 107,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,540. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $484.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.