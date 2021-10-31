Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on LCSHF. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,947. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

