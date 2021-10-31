Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report sales of $17.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.35 million and the lowest is $17.20 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.98 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.26 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $78.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

ASUR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. 20,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $185.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

