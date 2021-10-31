Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.080-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.08-$9.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.07. 2,393,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.50 and its 200-day moving average is $263.09. Stryker has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

