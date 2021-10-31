Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

