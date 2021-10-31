Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases By 72.9%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $$6.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

