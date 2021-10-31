Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Increases By 67.1%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 439,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.86. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

