Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EQD remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 30,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,898. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 105,991 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.